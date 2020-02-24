Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 285.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ICU Medical by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $392,555,000 after buying an additional 72,346 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1,389.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 268 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $49,330.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,246.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott E. Lamb sold 9,185 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total value of $1,658,627.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,966.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,940 shares of company stock valued at $5,846,715. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICUI. Raymond James raised their target price on ICU Medical from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet raised ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ICU Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

Shares of ICUI opened at $215.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.01 and a 200 day moving average of $177.25. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $148.89 and a fifty-two week high of $259.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.83 and a beta of 0.93.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

