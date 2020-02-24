Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of LendingClub worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the third quarter worth approximately $930,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the third quarter worth $83,981,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 1,312.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 164,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 152,534 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the third quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of LendingClub from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NYSE LC opened at $13.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. LendingClub Corp has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $18.85.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.84 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 0.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LendingClub Corp will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

