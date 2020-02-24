Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 306.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Ingles Markets worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Ingles Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 30,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 13,922 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Ingles Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $118,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IMKTA. BidaskClub cut Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $35.99 on Monday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.03.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 1.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingles Markets, Incorporated will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

