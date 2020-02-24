Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 391.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,426 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of iRobot worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the third quarter worth $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the third quarter worth $136,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 19.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

iRobot stock opened at $52.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.16. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $132.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.05 and its 200 day moving average is $54.41.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. iRobot had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $426.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. iRobot’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James raised iRobot from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Northland Securities began coverage on iRobot in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.99.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

