Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 85.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,307 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,453 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Preferred Bank worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 861.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 56,825 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 49,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 16,534 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,483 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $60.20 on Monday. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $41.98 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.86 and a 200-day moving average of $55.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Preferred Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

