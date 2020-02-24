Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 84.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,768 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of BP Midstream Partners worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMP. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,398,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,610,000 after buying an additional 1,509,700 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in BP Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 274,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in BP Midstream Partners by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in BP Midstream Partners by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in BP Midstream Partners by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 24,443 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BPMP opened at $14.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.94. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This is a boost from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.45%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BPMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

