Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.05 Million Stake in Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 114.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,012 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Molecular Templates worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTEM. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 407.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

MTEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Molecular Templates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEM opened at $17.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $658.96 million, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 3.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Molecular Templates Inc has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $18.38.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

