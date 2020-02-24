Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) by 371.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,120 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RARX. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 92.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 93,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $229,000.

Get Ra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on RARX. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Ra Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

RARX stock opened at $46.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 25.73, a quick ratio of 25.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $47.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.21.

In other news, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $107,577.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,296.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $493,832.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,163.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,760 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,287 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ra Pharmaceuticals

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.