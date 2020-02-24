Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 202,740 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Israel Chemicals were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Israel Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,547,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Israel Chemicals by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,192,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,983,000 after buying an additional 103,626 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Israel Chemicals by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 195,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 47,338 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Israel Chemicals by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 186,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 15,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Israel Chemicals by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 53,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Israel Chemicals stock opened at $3.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Israel Chemicals Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.61. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Israel Chemicals had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Israel Chemicals Ltd will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

ICL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Israel Chemicals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Israel Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Israel Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

