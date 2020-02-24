Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.15 Million Stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 105.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,180 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.23% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 232,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 92,141 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.19.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $2.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $9.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.08.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

