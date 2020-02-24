Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.20 Million Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,580 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 63,432 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 237,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 35,025 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 299.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 126,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 95,189 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 386,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 172,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 15,249 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $35.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $40.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.44 and its 200 day moving average is $36.72.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.72 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James downgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Synovus Financial to in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.55.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

