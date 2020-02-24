Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 950.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,197 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 24,419 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 61,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter worth $2,135,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 68,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 17,940 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BKD opened at $7.99 on Monday. Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.53.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.24). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $986.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

BKD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

