Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $1.14 Million in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 157,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of National CineMedia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth $8,211,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 672,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 30,441 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth $1,989,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth $1,428,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia stock opened at $9.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.69. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.63.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from National CineMedia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.68%.

NCMI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price target on National CineMedia from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

