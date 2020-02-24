Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Rogers worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Rogers during the third quarter worth $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Rogers by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Rogers during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

ROG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their target price on Rogers from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Rogers from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Rogers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Rogers stock opened at $110.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 2.10. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $106.01 and a twelve month high of $206.43.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.87 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.27%. Rogers’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

