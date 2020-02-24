Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.21% of Establishment Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESTA. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,815,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 90.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 19,107 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

NASDAQ ESTA opened at $23.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.56 million, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average is $22.96.

ESTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on Establishment Labs in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Establishment Labs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.