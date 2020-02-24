Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 11,453 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,453 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of HealthStream worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in HealthStream by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. 73.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $26.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.79, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.66. HealthStream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average of $27.05.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James began coverage on HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

