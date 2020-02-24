Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 12,800 Shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 36,349 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,704,000 after acquiring an additional 160,009 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Rexnord news, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 2,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $87,780.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,664.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $710,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,643.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 476,341 shares of company stock valued at $16,068,821. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RXN opened at $35.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.02. Rexnord Corp has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.60.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rexnord Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.30%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

