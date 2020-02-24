Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 75,000 Shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 103.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 564.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 14,023 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the 4th quarter valued at $804,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 99,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRPA opened at $6.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.09. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $16.53. The stock has a market cap of $452.72 million, a PE ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 1.67.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.41%.

About Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

