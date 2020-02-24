Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 91,831 Shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) by 152.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 91,831 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Coeur Mining worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 260.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,987,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,869 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 162,639 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 86,501 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 9.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 342,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 30,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at about $982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDE. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.30 price objective (down from $7.10) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.04.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $5.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.93. Coeur Mining Inc has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $195.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.24 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coeur Mining Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 10,378 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $66,211.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.