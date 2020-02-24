Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 44,592 Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPZM. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 48,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,019 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Epizyme during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Epizyme during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 40,055 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 1,843 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $45,411.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,002 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $73,909.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,977.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,549 shares of company stock valued at $297,231. 16.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $24.88 on Monday. Epizyme Inc has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $27.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 10.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 2.76.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPZM. BidaskClub raised shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Svb Leerink cut shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Leerink Swann cut shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

