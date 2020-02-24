Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AAON by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AAON by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AAON by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AAON by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $55.25 on Monday. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $57.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.55 and a beta of 0.92.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

