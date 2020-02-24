Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Corelogic were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLGX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Corelogic by 1,211.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 354,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after purchasing an additional 327,068 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the 4th quarter valued at $1,333,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Corelogic by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corelogic by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after purchasing an additional 270,196 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Corelogic by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 142,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLGX opened at $51.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.85. Corelogic Inc has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $51.74.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLGX. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Corelogic in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Corelogic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Corelogic from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

In other news, CFO James L. Balas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,358,782. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $171,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 142,166 shares in the company, valued at $6,516,889.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock worth $783,425 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

