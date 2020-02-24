Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 76.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,279 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 210,574 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Brookline Bancorp worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRKL. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.1% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 55.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 21,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BRKL shares. Raymond James started coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

In related news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $154,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $478,300 in the last ninety days. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BRKL opened at $15.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.90. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.35.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $71.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.56 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 23.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

