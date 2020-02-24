Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 13,260 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,260 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Franklin Street Properties worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 18,081 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 99,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 20,915 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 79,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $7.65 on Monday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $69.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.44 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $9.50) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Franklin Street Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

