Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 16,435 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 65.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,435 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Primerica by 20.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Primerica during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the third quarter valued at $222,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRI. ValuEngine cut Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair upgraded Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

Shares of PRI opened at $132.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.34. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.75 and a 52 week high of $138.05.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $530.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.19 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 17.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 11th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $268,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,311.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $401,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

