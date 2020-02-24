Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 17,993 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,993 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

In other news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $172,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,790.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EPR shares. ValuEngine upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut EPR Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $68.23 on Monday. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $67.32 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.