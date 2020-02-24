Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,374 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $924,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in PerkinElmer by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 15,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 48,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $92.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.89. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $171,000.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $1,127,934.08. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PKI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.36.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

