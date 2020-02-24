Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 23,834 Shares of Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,834 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.38% of Shotspotter worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Shotspotter in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Shotspotter during the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Shotspotter by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of Shotspotter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $55,438.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Shotspotter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Securities upgraded Shotspotter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Shotspotter from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Shotspotter from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Shares of Shotspotter stock opened at $36.90 on Monday. Shotspotter Inc has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $421.86 million, a PE ratio of 246.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.63.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Shotspotter had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shotspotter Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

