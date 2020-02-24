Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,314 Shares of InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of InterDigital Wireless worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 2,350.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,609,000 after buying an additional 321,911 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in InterDigital Wireless by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,908 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital Wireless during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,869,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,678,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in InterDigital Wireless during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $63.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 95.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.66.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $102.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.10 million. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

InterDigital Wireless

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

