Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 65,918 Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 65,918 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of 1-800-Flowers.Com worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLWS. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 9.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the third quarter worth about $161,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 18.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $40,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,192 shares in the company, valued at $655,893.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 5,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $69,826.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,372 shares in the company, valued at $343,363.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

FLWS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial set a $25.00 target price on 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Northcoast Research raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. 1-800-Flowers.Com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

1-800-Flowers.Com stock opened at $18.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $14.76. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.49.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

