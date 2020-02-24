Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 9,485 Shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,485 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Moelis & Co worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moelis & Co news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 10,000 shares of Moelis & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $388,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 5,846 shares of Moelis & Co stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $231,793.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,056.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,846 shares of company stock valued at $817,094. 19.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MC. Zacks Investment Research raised Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on Moelis & Co from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of MC stock opened at $36.56 on Monday. Moelis & Co has a 52-week low of $29.56 and a 52-week high of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.58.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $223.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Moelis & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Co will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Co’s previous None dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Moelis & Co’s payout ratio is 104.08%.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

