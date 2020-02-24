Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 9,742 Shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,742 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 2,020.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 49,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 25,405 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLUE. Zacks Investment Research lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Leerink Swann raised bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price objective on bluebird bio and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.05.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,800 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $169,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 10,163 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $914,365.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,378.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,981 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,501 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $80.20 on Monday. bluebird bio Inc has a 12-month low of $71.42 and a 12-month high of $163.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.79) by ($0.25). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,767.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.23%. The company had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that bluebird bio Inc will post -15.62 EPS for the current year.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

