Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes $1.05 Million Position in XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 56,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of XBiotech as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $620,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XBiotech by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of XBiotech by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

XBIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of XBiotech from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

XBIT opened at $14.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $578.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 0.61. XBiotech Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.66.

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

