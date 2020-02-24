Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 51,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Portola Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000.

Portola Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.51 on Monday. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.12.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portola Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

