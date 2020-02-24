Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,248 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,486,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,251,000 after purchasing an additional 311,401 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,164,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,101,000 after acquiring an additional 18,370 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 920,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 451,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 181.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 443,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,875,000 after acquiring an additional 286,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB opened at $185.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.69. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $151.66 and a 52 week high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

