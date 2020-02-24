Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,277 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 163,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 55,516 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 39,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 178.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 301,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $22.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.25. The company has a market cap of $659.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens set a $24.00 price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

