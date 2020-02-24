S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,472 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of S & T Bancorp worth $12,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STBA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 25,941 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in S & T Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $691,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in S & T Bancorp by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in S & T Bancorp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in S & T Bancorp by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on STBA. BidaskClub lowered shares of S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

STBA stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.65. 1,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,300. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.55. S & T Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $42.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.64.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $79.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.18 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that S & T Bancorp Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. S & T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

S & T Bancorp Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

