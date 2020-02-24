SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) Given a €12.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) has been assigned a €12.00 ($13.95) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective points to a potential upside of 96.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SFQ. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. SAF-HOLLAND presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €8.43 ($9.80).

Shares of SFQ opened at €6.10 ($7.09) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.00 million and a P/E ratio of 11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €6.77 and a 200 day moving average of €7.33. SAF-HOLLAND has a twelve month low of €5.76 ($6.70) and a twelve month high of €11.68 ($13.58).

SAF-HOLLAND Company Profile

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

