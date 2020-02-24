Safe Haven (SHA) Price Up 38.4% Over Last 7 Days

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Safe Haven token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded up 38.4% against the dollar. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $1,843.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $257.46 or 0.02675057 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven Token Profile

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

