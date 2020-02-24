Safe (SAFE) Tops One Day Volume of $80,602.00

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. Safe has a market cap of $9.32 million and $80,602.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00004637 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, ZB.COM and DragonEX. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007042 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, ZB.COM and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

