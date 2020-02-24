SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 59.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,657,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.20% of SAGE Therapeutics worth $119,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in SAGE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,659,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 650.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,261,000 after purchasing an additional 75,246 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new position in SAGE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $954,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 45.4% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Albert Robichaud purchased 25,000 shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,582,302.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas purchased 7,500 shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.20 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,826. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SAGE traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.47. 31,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,577. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $193.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a current ratio of 12.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.02 and a 200-day moving average of $120.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.43.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $217.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $206.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.78.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

