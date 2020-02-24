SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of SAGE Therapeutics worth $7,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAGE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,064,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,534,000 after purchasing an additional 481,324 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $9,601,000. State Street Corp raised its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,039,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,845,000 after acquiring an additional 84,138 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,261,000 after buying an additional 75,246 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 570,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,035,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SAGE Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SAGE. Leerink Swann raised SAGE Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks cut SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.

In other SAGE Therapeutics news, insider Albert Robichaud purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,604,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,582,302.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.20 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,826. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.47. The company had a trading volume of 31,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,577. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.43. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $193.56. The company has a current ratio of 12.67, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.