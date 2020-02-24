Sai (DAI) Market Cap Reaches $103.13 Million

Sai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Sai has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Sai token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC on major exchanges. Sai has a total market cap of $103.13 million and $3.38 million worth of Sai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00048082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00492438 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $640.65 or 0.06636697 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00063917 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00027412 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005230 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001485 BTC.

About Sai

Sai is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Sai’s total supply is 101,669,773 tokens. The official message board for Sai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Sai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The official website for Sai is www.makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Sai

Sai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

