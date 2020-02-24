Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.03–0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $71-72 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.13 million.Sailpoint Technologies also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.02-0.03 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sailpoint Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.86.

Sailpoint Technologies stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.07. 1,832,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. Sailpoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.70 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.71.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $360,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,138,662.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $472,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,393,739 shares in the company, valued at $32,920,115.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,719,800 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

