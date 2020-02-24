Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $($0.02-0.03) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.02). The company issued revenue guidance of $71-72 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.22 million.Sailpoint Technologies also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.02-0.03 EPS.

Shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,857,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,768. Sailpoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $31.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -230.70 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.86.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $383,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,656.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $472,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,393,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,920,115.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,719,800. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

