Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $89.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sailpoint Technologies’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAIL stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,857,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,768. Sailpoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $31.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -230.70 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.77.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAIL. ValuEngine raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Sailpoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

In other news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $383,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,071,656.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $472,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,393,739 shares in the company, valued at $32,920,115.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,719,800. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

