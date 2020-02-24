Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02-0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $320-325 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $328.94 million.Sailpoint Technologies also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.02-0.03 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on SAIL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sailpoint Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.86.

SAIL traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,857,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,768. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -230.70 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. Sailpoint Technologies has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $31.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average of $22.77.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $89.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $383,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,071,656.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $472,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,393,739 shares in the company, valued at $32,920,115.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,719,800 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

