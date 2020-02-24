Sakura Bloom (SKB) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last seven days, Sakura Bloom has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar. Sakura Bloom has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $20,614.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sakura Bloom token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Neraex, Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $256.88 or 0.02690853 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Sakura Bloom

SKB is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2015. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 tokens. Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay. Sakura Bloom’s official website is www.skb-coin.jp/en. The official message board for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news.

Buying and Selling Sakura Bloom

Sakura Bloom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Neraex and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sakura Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sakura Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

