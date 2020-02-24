salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up approximately 0.9% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 250.0% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 127.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 221 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 197.4% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $192.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.20.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $189.50 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $137.87 and a one year high of $195.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.51 billion, a PE ratio of 201.60, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.37.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $1,932,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $27,394.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,253.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 487,201 shares of company stock valued at $83,710,127 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

