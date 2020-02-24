SALT Price Up 19.1% Over Last 7 Days (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 24th. SALT has a total market cap of $5.78 million and approximately $80,818.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can currently be purchased for $0.0720 or 0.00000741 BTC on exchanges including AirSwap, IDEX, ABCC and Radar Relay. In the last week, SALT has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $274.25 or 0.02840997 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00229873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00040669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00140195 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT’s genesis date was July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,620 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

SALT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bittrex, IDEX, ABCC, Gate.io, LATOKEN, Kyber Network, Binance, Huobi, AirSwap, Upbit, Liqui and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.